The cyber attack that shut down computer systems of the British postal company Royal Mail is, according to the BBC, the work of Russian criminals. International mail and parcel traffic from England has been largely disrupted as a result.
A BBC reporter reports that the more than five hundred year old company has been asked for a ransom. The amount involved is not known, but the British broadcaster expects this to run into the millions. “Your data has been stolen and encrypted,” the Russian criminals reportedly told the company.
Royal Mail is part of the ‘critical national infrastructure’ in England and is crucial to the British economy, according to the BBC. The ransomware, ‘Lockbit’, used in the attack according to a source with knowledge of the investigation, crashes the system used to send shipments abroad.
Parcels from abroad do arrive in Great Britain, although Royal Mail warns that it can sometimes take longer. Until a solution is found, Royal Mail calls on Britons not to send mail abroad. British domestic mail delivery is not affected by the cyber attack.
In recent months, customers of the British postal service have more often suffered from delivery delays, because postmen went on strike for higher wages and better working conditions.
What is Ransomware?
The so-called ransomware attacks are a relatively new phenomenon, but they are a plague for organizations worldwide. The target is sent the ransomware virus – often disguised as an innocent-looking file or link. If you accidentally click on that, all your files will be automatically encrypted. Often only the remote hackers can re-release the systems. They only do that if the ransom – often in hard-to-trace cryptocurrencies – is paid. If victims do not pay the ransom, it can take months before security experts can retrieve the encrypted data. In the meantime, that data can also fall into (even more) wrong hands.
