The so-called ransomware attacks are a relatively new phenomenon, but they are a plague for organizations worldwide. The target is sent the ransomware virus – often disguised as an innocent-looking file or link. If you accidentally click on that, all your files will be automatically encrypted. Often only the remote hackers can re-release the systems. They only do that if the ransom – often in hard-to-trace cryptocurrencies – is paid. If victims do not pay the ransom, it can take months before security experts can retrieve the encrypted data. In the meantime, that data can also fall into (even more) wrong hands.