Richard Sharp has resigned as BBC chairman following an investigation into a breach of the public appointing code. This was reported by the British media, recalling how the former banker ended up in the dock for the affair of the alleged recommendation received from then Prime Minister Boris Johnson, that Sharp would help obtain a loan while he was still in Downing Street.

Sharp defended himself by claiming that his behavior was “involuntary”. The matter has been a “distraction” for the BBC, he continued, specifying that he will remain in office until a replacement is found. “It has been an honor to chair this incredible organization,” he added.