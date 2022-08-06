A concert celebrating video game music at this year’s BBC Proms is now available to watch online.

The annual music festival is held each summer in London’s Royal Albert Hall, but this is the first time the classical music festival has featured a concert dedicated to game music.

The event -titled Gaming Prom – From 8-Bit to Infinity – took place earlier this week, hosted by BBC gaming reporter Steffan Powell and Louise Blain, who hosts the excellent Sound of Gaming podcast on BBC Sounds.

Had a blast presenting the first ever video game music @bbcproms concert at the Albert Hall. It’s moving, dramatic, full of nostalgia – and on the telly later 👇🏻 BBC4 📺 | 8pm 🕗 big shout to @shiny_demon my onstage partner and @moods_jpg for the #PressXtoContinue take over 😊 pic.twitter.com/wmakmvTc6G — Steffan Powell (@SteffanPowell) August 5, 2022

“For the first time, the BBC Proms dedicates an entire concert to gaming music,” the BBC explains. “Conductor Robert Ames leads the electronically enhanced Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in this specially curated program that takes audiences on a sonic journey from 8-bit to infinity.

“Nostalgia for millennials is guaranteed as the concert opens with two newly commissioned compositions that weave together 1980s and 1990s gaming music, from Chronos to Pokémon Red, as well as instantly recognizable digital sound effects.

“The lush orchestral scoring of Final Fantasy VIII and Kingdom Hearts form the center of the programme, which culminates in the European concert premiere of Hildur Guðnadóttir and Sam Slater’s experimental score for Battlefield 2042.”

To watch the show in full, head on over to the BBC iPlayer.