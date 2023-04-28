The president of the BBC, Richard Sharp, resigned this Friday after spreading an irregularity linked to his relationship with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Sharp did not reveal details of his knowledge of Johnson’s personal finances before he took over the command of the public media outlet in 2021, posing a conflict of interest, according to a report.

While running for BBC president, he tried to arrange a high-level government meeting between a London official and a banker who was offering to offer a loan guarantee to Boris Johnson. The meeting never took place.

Sharp defended having acted correctly and argued, to justify his resignation, that he did not want to be a distraction.

He claimed to have resigned to “prioritize the interests of the BBC” despite having played “no role in facilitating, arranging or financing a loan for the former prime minister”.

Conflict of interests?

A report led by lawyer Adam Heppinstall was published on Friday following months of speculation about Sharp’s job and a dispute over the independence of the BBC.

The investigation began after the Sunday Times newspaper revealed that Sharp, a close associate of Johnson, had some influence over Johnson’s personal finances while he was running for BBC president, a post he took up in February 2021.

At the end of 2020, Sharp tried to arrange a meeting between Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and Sam Blyth, a banker who had offered to lend financial support to the former prime minister. after reading in the press that he had problems making ends meet.

Richard Sharp, a former Goldman Sachs investment banker and donor to the Conservative Party led by Boris Johnson, was already running for BBC president when he contacted Case.

According to the report, Sharp failed to disclose two potential conflicts of interest: first, telling Johnson that he wanted to run for the BBC job before doing so; and second, to tell the Prime Minister that he planned to arrange a meeting between Case and Blyth.

The document notes that Sharp disagrees with the first conclusion, though he apologized for the second.

The report found that “There is a risk of the perception that Sharp’s appointment was recommended” for having tried to help the prime minister in a private financial matter “and/or for influencing the former prime minister to recommend him, informing him of his aspiration before making it effective.”

The involvement of the until today president of the BBC in Johnson’s private financial affairs was “very limited” although he should have declared himself anyway despite the fact that the meeting between Case and Blyth ultimately did not take place, according to the document.

It does not contain a judgment “on whether Sharp had any intention of trying to influence the former prime minister in this way.”

Richard Sharp, for his part, admitted he should have revealed that he tried to arrange the meeting during the scrutiny process before taking over as BBC chairman, apologizing for the “oversight”.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC News World. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.