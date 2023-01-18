Lineker and his studio guests Paul Ince and Danny Murphy were busy discussing the upcoming game between Wolves and Liverpool when their conversation was abruptly interrupted. The studio was suddenly filled with the sound of a woman moaning loudly and the audio clip seemed to go on forever.

Although Lineker kept talking at first and tried to keep a straight face, he eventually couldn’t suppress a laugh. “I don’t know who is making that noise,” he told his colleague Alan Shearer, who appeared on the TV screen from another location to have his say. ,,Alan, it’s warm in this studio, it’s also a bit noisy. Someone sends something on someone’s phone, I think. It’s a joke. I don’t know if you heard it at home,” Lineker continued.

And whether the viewers had heard it at home. It rained reactions on social media. 'The BBC is proof that nobody can be trusted and that you can't watch any video in public anymore…', someone jokes. And another: 'This is the funniest thing that could ever happen to the BBC.'

The fragment was heard in the studio for a longer period of time: about ten minutes. Just before Lineker’s time was up, the sound was cut off, much to the relief of the presenter. He found out ten minutes later that he had been tricked by a colleague. He said on Twitter that he had found a mobile phone that was taped to the back of the TV set. “As for the sabotage, it was kind of funny,” Lineker said.

Daniel Jarvis, a YouTube comedian, has claimed responsibility for the prank and the BBC has since apologized. Something that Lineker finds exaggerated, he later said on BBC Two’s Newsnight. “We don’t have to apologize. But if you had told me this morning that I would be talking to you about a porn scandal right now, I would have been terrified.”

