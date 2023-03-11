By Sarah Young

LONDON (Reuters) – The BBC was forced to cut much of its UK sports coverage on Saturday after presenters refused to work in solidarity with Gary Lineker, as a dispute over freedom of expression could turn into a crisis for the broadcaster.

Former England football captain Lineker, the BBC’s highest paid presenter and anchor of sports show “Match of the Day”, was pulled from the roster by the broadcaster on Friday after criticizing Britain’s immigration policy in last week.

Many sports programs did not air as scheduled on Saturday after several presenters refused to do so, prompting the BBC to apologize to viewers.

“We are working hard to resolve the situation and hope to do so soon,” the broadcaster said in a statement.

The row with Lineker sparked a debate over the BBC’s neutrality and pitted the government against one of the country’s most popular and famous sports presenters.

Lineker declined to speak to the press as he left his London home on Saturday. Nor did he respond to questions from reporters when he arrived at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, where he had gone to see his old club play.

The BBC is committed to being politically impartial but is now being criticized by the opposition Labor Party and by commentators in the press who accuse it of silencing Lineker under government pressure.

The furore after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a new law last week banning asylum seekers arriving in small boats across the English Channel.

Lineker, 62, described the law on Twitter as a “cruel policy aimed at the most vulnerable people in a language not unlike that used in Germany in the 1930s”.

A spokesman for Sunak said the comments were “not acceptable”, and Home Secretary Suella Braverman said Lineker’s reaction to the policy was “offensive”.

Trying to resolve the dispute, the BBC said it needed to come to terms with Lineker over how he uses his social media before the former player returns to his role as presenter.

But critics of Lineker’s suspension say he is entitled to his personal opinions, he is no longer hosting a news program.

This Saturday’s edition of “Match of the Day”, a program hosted by Lineker for more than 20 years, is on schedule at its usual time, despite his absence. The BBC said the show “will focus on what happens at games, without studio presentation or commentary”.

(Text by Sarah Young in London; additional reporting by Hritika Sharma and Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, Henry Nichols in London and Toby Melville in Leicester)