BBC: Iranian security forces shot a minor with a shotgun at close range

The cause of death certificate said the shots damaged the 17-year-old boy’s liver and kidneys.

Iran’s security forces shot a 17-year-old boy dead with a shotgun at close range, reported the BBC a Persian-language service based on its sources.

Abolfazl Adinezadeh died because the bullets damaged his liver and kidneys, said the cause of death certificate obtained by the BBC. The doctor said, according to BBC sources, that the shots had been fired from less than a meter away.

Adinezadeh walked out of school to participate in protests against the Iranian government next Saturday in Mashhad, the country’s holiest city. He never returned home.

The next day, the parents were called by the Ministry of Education and told to pick up the boy from the police station. When the parents went there, they were told that the boy had died.

“What crime had he committed that you had to inject 24 shots into his stomach?” Adinezadeh’s father said at the funeral, according to the BBC.