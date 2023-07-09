Employee reportedly paid BRL 219,000 for explicit images; British government met with director of the vehicle

O Department of Culture, Media and Sport from UK determined that the British state media conglomerate BBC investigate allegations that a presenter on the network paid £35,000 (about R$218,000 at current exchange rates) to a minor (gender not specified) for sexually explicit photos.

The complaint was made by the mother of the alleged victim to the BBC on May 19th. The family would have been disappointed that the presenter remained working at the station. Therefore, she took the case to the British tabloid The Sun.

According to the mother, the relationship between the alleged victim and the presenter began in 2020, when she was 17 years old. Today, she is 20 years old.

“He once sent £5,000 all at once. The money was in exchange for explicit photos.”said the mother to the British tabloid.

The presenter’s name was not disclosed. He was removed on Friday (July 7, 2023), but remains on the station while the case is investigated.

The UK Culture Secretary, Lucy Frazermet with the director general of the BBC, Tim Daviethis Sunday (July 9).

According to Frazer, the director assured that the BBC is investigating quickly.