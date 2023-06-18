Britain’s public broadcaster BBC says it has obtained evidence that casts doubt on the Greek coastguard’s story of last week’s boat disaster. Hundreds of migrants have lost their lives. Earlier there was already criticism from aid organizations that the Greek authorities did not do enough to help the migrants on board before the ship ran into problems.
