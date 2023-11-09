This year’s BBC Children in Need kicks off with a dedicated TV live show devoted to video games, set to air on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer tomorrow, Friday 10th November at 7pm.

The show will see celebrities and gaming fans compete to raise money for Children in Need charities, and celebrate the impact of video games as a force for good.

Game On! For BBC Children in Need will be presented by Radio 1’s Vick Hope and BBC gaming correspondent Steffan Powell, with guests such as Yung Filly, Ellie Simmonds and Sam Quek among those taking part in a roster of games.

These include EA Sports F1 23, Just Dance Now, Mario Kart 8 and Hado – an AR game using headsets that looks a bit like dodgeball.

“You want it to be as inclusive and open for people to get involved as possible,” Powell told Eurogamer ahead of the show. “And that’s the beauty of all of the big fundraisers, be it Sports Relief, Comic Relief, Children in Need. The audience at home watching – and playing in this audience – are just as important as those in the TV studio on the night.

“You couldn’t just go into this playing FIFA – or, sorry, Sports FC – the artist formerly known as FIFA. You’ve got to have that breadth.

“This program is a love letter to gaming and gaming culture in the UK, while at the same time playing together and raising cash.”

Children in Need has said it supports a variety of charities which use video games to help young people access their services.

“Games can help people out who really need help,” Powell continued. “I’ve [reported on] how games have helped people overcome mental health issues, or help those with special educational needs, or help with additional accessibility options to make sure games are for everyone. And sometimes, without some of the charities Children in Need supports, some of those people wouldn’t be able to get the help to access games and play with their mates.

“This is a chance to recognize the positive impact gaming has on people’s lives, raise money for charities who are helping with that, and have a laugh along the way.”

Game On! For BBC Children in Need airs on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer tomorrow night, live at 7pm UK time.