The chairman of the British broadcaster BBC, former banker Richard Sharp, resigned on Friday after a report concluded he had breached rules on public appointments by facilitating a loan to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. who appointed him to the post.

In a statement, Sharp explained that he takes this decision to “give priority to the interests” of the station, since the subject “could be a distraction for the good work of the corporation”.

Sharp had been accused of interceding in the granting of a personal loan of £800,000 to Johnson before he was appointed director of the BBC and of failing to declare the fact, although he always denied that he incurred a conflict of interest when he took office in 16 February 2021.

The former banker has already had to appear before a parliamentary committee after The Sunday Times reported that he had been nominated by the former Conservative leader for the BBC presidency, just weeks after he “helped arrange a guarantee for a loan of up to £800,000”.

The independent report by attorney Adam Heppinstall, published this Friday (28), recommends “a review of the current rules on conflict of interest, including a new section dealing with relationships and interactions between candidates and ministerial appointments, and how confidential or sensitive matters can be made public”.

The document also suggests that “consider the possibility of advising senior officials with regard to the management of potential conflicts between ministers and candidates”.

In the late 2020s, when Sharp was an adviser to the Ministry of Economy, he put his friend Sam Blyth, a distant cousin of Boris Johnson, in touch with the chief of staff, Simon Case, who wanted to help him with his notorious financial difficulties. .

In his statement, Sharp admits that it was a fact that he “ignored” when declaring possible conflicts of interest. “Heppinstall’s opinion is that while I violated the code governing public nominations, that violation does not necessarily invalidate a nomination,” says Sharp.

Reacting to the resignation, BBC management declared that Sharp is “a person of integrity” as well as “a very effective chairman” for the corporation. “We accept and understand his decision to step down. We want to put on record our thanks to Richard, who has been a valued and respected colleague and a very effective chairman of the BBC,” the broadcaster said.

Sharp’s position had been in jeopardy since the Sunday Times revelations, but his position was further weakened after the March scandal with the broadcaster’s top presenter, former player Gary Lineker, who was suspended for voicing his political views in social media.