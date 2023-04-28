Richard Sharp tendered his resignation as chairman of the BBC on Friday. This is reported by the British broadcaster a statement. Sharp helped former Prime Minister Boris Johnson obtain a £800,000 loan. He did not report this, so he concealed a potential conflict of interest. Sharp agreed to a request to stay on until June, giving the BBC time to find a successor.

The British government elected Sharp as chairman of the BBC in 2021. It is customary for the government to appoint the new BBC chairman. Sharp should not necessarily have resigned. Off independent research of the BBC, published on Friday, revealed that his appointment as chairman, despite the failure to disclose the potential conflict of interest, is not invalid. However, he does not want to complete his four-year term, saying that staying on would distract from the BBC’s “good work”. “I have decided that it is better to prioritize the interests of the BBC,” said Sharp.

The investigation also found that Sharp had told Johnson he wanted to run for the presidency before actually doing so, against the rules. Sharp had been under pressure since January. His possible involvement in the acquisition of the loan was then revealed for the first time.