An unusual scoop with long and profound consequences. The BBC is in crisis, with its prestige damaged, 25 years after the broadcast of its interview with Diana, Princess of Wales. In the United Kingdom, some 23 million viewers glued themselves to the television, on the night of November 20, 1995, to watch and listen to Lady Di’s confession about her personal problems. The princess confirmed that she suffered from bulimia, self-harm on critical occasions and revealed the difficulties of her married life. “There are three of us in this marriage, so it’s a bit crowded,” she said innocently, alluding to Prince Charles’ relationship with his old friend and current wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, Duchess of Cornwall.

A quarter of a century later, the BBC has apologized for the fraudulent way in which the exclusive was achieved and for the subsequent cover-up of the scandal. The chain of rulings came to light in the report of former British Supreme Court Justice John Dyson, who has investigated the events of 1995 and the plot of silence orchestrated since then by the heads of the state corporation. “Although the BBC cannot turn the clock after a quarter of a century, we can present a full and unconditional apology. The BBC is offering it today, ”said CEO Tim Davie on Friday, who ordered an independent investigation into the matter to be opened shortly after taking office in September 2020.

Prince William responded harshly to the jurist’s “extremely disturbing” conclusions. “The BBC employees lied and used false documents to obtain the interview with my mother; they made lurid and false statements of the royal family that made a dent in their phobias and fueled their paranoia, “he denounced in a televised message. Her brother Enrique paid tribute to Lady Di’s “resilience, courage and unquestionable honesty” and blamed the media industry for persecuting her to death in a Paris car accident in August 1997.

Lady Di, with her children in 1991. / RC

“The domino effect of the culture of exploitation and immoral practices finally took his life,” he denounced. Almost simultaneously, the television series, ‘The Me You Cant See’ (literally, The Me You Can’t See), was broadcast online in which the Duke of Sussex vents his mental restlessness and his resistance to the media, whose origin dates back to the death of his mother. “What worries me deeply is that practices like this, and even worse, are still widespread today… Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed. By protecting his legacy, we protect everyone and maintain the dignity with which he lived his life, “he said in his statement.

Bashir’s maneuvers



The report concludes that then-BBC reporter Martin Bashir got the interview with Diana by tricking his brother, Charles Spencer, with fake bank checks. It would have persuaded him that palace personnel, secret services, and people in his own milieu were spying on ladi Di for profit. Spencer fell into the trap and arranged a date between her sister and the journalist, which led to the famous televised confession.

Former Judge Dyson confirms that Bashir violated the BBC’s standards and code of ethics. And he criticizes the directors of the public entity for covering up the failures, protecting his controversial employee and hiding the truth despite internal complaints and external pressure from the press. “Without any justification, the BBC acted below the highest criteria of integrity and transparency that are its hallmark,” concludes the former member of the Supreme Court in his report.

The conservative government of Boris Johnson is already threatening to review the governance system of the national media corporation, which it periodically accuses of biased coverage of issues such as Brexit or the colonial heritage. The BBC says, for its part, that the control mechanisms have improved tremendously since the broadcast of the great palatial scoop in 1995.