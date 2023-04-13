BBC and NPR | Public radio stations were outraged when they were classified on Twitter as “state-funded”

The BBC and NPR are concerned that the mention of state funding would suggest they are under state control.

Britain’s and last week, a new entry from Twitter appeared on the Twitter profiles of American broadcasting companies: “government-funded media”.

It was Twitter’s effort to bring transparency to the media content published on the service, but according to the British BBC and the American NPR, the marking is misleading.

At nine o’clock Finnish time on Wednesday evening, the BBC’s Twitter profile had been changed to “publicly funded media”, but NPR’s profile still reads “government-funded media”.

The companies are worried that the marking would indicate that they are state-controlled and not impartial in the journalism they produce.

BBC says it is funded by British citizens and not the government. Most of the BBC’s activities are financed by television license fees paid by the public.

The BBC wanted Twitter to remove the tag from their profile.

“We are talking with Twitter to resolve the issue as soon as possible,” the company says for CNN.

First, NPR got a different label “state-affiliated media” on its profile. After NPR’s refusal, the designation was replaced by “government-funded media”, but the company was not satisfied with that.

NPR’s according to that, only less than a percent of its funding comes from the state and the rest from its member channels and corporate sponsors.

News agencies AFP and Reuters say NPR plans to shut down Twitter amid controversy.

Twitter boss Elon Musk said in an interview with the BBC that the matter is under consideration.

“Our goal is simply to be as truthful and accurate as possible. We will change the label to ‘crowd-funded’, which may not be too objectionable.”