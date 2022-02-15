The Discordia Game promoted by BBB 22 on Monday night (14) moved the house and the number of followers of the reality participants. Being the most cited by confinement companions in the game, Natália Deodato, who is on the wall, gained thousands of followers already surpassing the 2 million mark on Instagram.

The participant, who was attacked by the singer Maria, has been the target of the house since the first week of the program, but has gained prominence among the public. With more than 1.6 million citations on Twitter during the show, Natália almost broke the record of the phenomenon of the last edition, Juliette, who was mentioned more than 2 million times during a dynamic of the reality.

BBB 22: Maria's expulsion can generate a millionaire fine; understand

Maria, who was expelled from the program this Tuesday morning (15) after the aggression against Natália was verified, had lost more than 30 thousand followers during the night. However, this afternoon, the singer has already returned to the mark of 2.5 million followers on Instagram.

One of the darlings of the edition, influencer Jade Picon, the most followed participant of the BBB 22, lost 400 thousand followers on Instagram after the Discordia Game. During the night, the influencer received several criticisms from the public, especially on Twitter, with users saying that Jade acted arrogantly during the dynamic. Previously, Jade Picon had passed the mark of 18 million followers and, at the time of publishing this text, she had 17.8 million.

Another participant who felt the negative effects of participating in the discord game was Vinícius. He was one of Natalia’s “accusers” during the dynamic and lost 40,000 followers. One of the popcorn (participants who are not famous) with the best performances of the edition on social networks, Vinny returned to the mark of 4 million followers on Instagram.

