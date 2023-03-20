The BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) ​​nevertheless ends up with 17 seats in the Senate, making it by far the largest. Caroline van der Plas’s party first had 16 seats, according to the earlier provisional prognosis of the ANP Elections Service. But after counting almost all votes, the big winner of the Provincial Council elections will receive an additional senate seat.

