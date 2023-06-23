The BoerBurgerBeweging is not putting forward its own presidential candidate in the senate, but supports VVD member Jan Anthonie Bruijn.

This confirms Ilona Lagas, who leads the large BBB group in the Senate. This increases the chance that Bruijn, who was in the news last week because of reports about his behavior, will again become chairman of the Senate.

The BBB has sixteen senate seats in the newly installed Senate, making it the largest group. This often produces a presidential candidate, but the young party first focuses on training the fraction. The sixteen seats of the BBB bring VVD member Bruijn a lot closer to the required 38 votes in favour. The VVD itself has ten seats in the new Senate.

Anger outbursts

Bruijn was chairman of the senate in the previous period and is therefore making another attempt at that position. But the joint faction of PvdA and GroenLinks is expected to put forward its own candidate. The name of PvdA party leader Mei-Li Vos is singing around. Candidates must report before 12 noon on Friday afternoon. See also Huck calls "despicable" attacks on Neymar and Gilberto Gil

The candidacy of Bruijn, who enjoys respect among senators, seemed at stake after reports of his behavior. In response, the VVD member said that he interfered too much with details and sometimes bothered officials. But there is no question of the outbursts of anger that were reported, Bruijn stated.

Bruijn has since expressed regret to his officials and explicitly admitted that he was ‘led too much by his emotions’ in the past year. In an internal e-mail, in the hands of the NOS, he says he has been guilty of ‘inadequate treatment’. ‘The firmness you need as chairman can sometimes turn against you if you use it incorrectly or go too far’, he writes in the email.

Magnifying glass

After publications about misconduct in the media and sports world, politicians are also under a magnifying glass for their behavior. A series of reports about unpleasant and sometimes angry behavior from education minister Dennis Wiersma led to the VVD minister resigning on Thursday. See also Russia | Russia's only anti-war party seeks new connection with its voters: Introduced "public reception"

What makes Caroline so popular? Robbyn Jansen investigated (video):



Watch our videos in the field of politics in the playlist below:

