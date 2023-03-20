The BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) ​​nevertheless ends up with 17 seats in the Senate, making it by far the largest. Caroline van der Plas’s party first had 16 seats, according to the earlier provisional prognosis of the ANP Elections Service. But after almost all votes have been counted, the newcomer and big winner of the Provincial Council elections will receive an additional senate seat.

At the same time, D66 will drop to 5 instead of the previously calculated 6 seats, the Elections Service of the ANP reports in the new forecast. GroenLinks and PvdA, which will form one parliamentary group in the senate, will together have 15 seats with 8 and 7 seats respectively. That is 1 more than the two parties now have in the senate. The VVD is in third place with 10 seats.

The new prognosis is calculated on the basis of the provisional results of all municipalities, on 95 percent of the votes counted in Amsterdam and the provisional results of Dutch people living abroad, which the municipality of The Hague provided on Sunday. The results of the people who voted on the BES islands have not yet been received, but this concerns relatively few voters.

New forecast

In the new forecast, the coalition of VVD (10), D66 (5), CDA (5) and CU (2) will have 22 seats, 10 fewer than the government parties now have. 38 seats are needed for a majority in the Senate, which has 75 seats. The coalition already lacked a majority in the senate and now has even fewer seats. This means that the coalition must gather more support from left-wing or right-wing parties in order to get policy through.

The CDA in particular, which lost heavily in the provincial elections on Wednesday, will receive fewer senate seats. The party had 9 and there are 5 left. The other coalition parties each lose two seats: VVD goes from 12 to 10, D66 from 7 to 5 and ChristenUnie drops from 4 to 2.

The last remaining seat may go to the PVV or to the SGP

Forum for Democracy, the party that became the largest in the Senate in 2019 with 12 seats, won 2 senate seats. Incidentally, the party had already lost 11 senators, because they split into three other factions. The rest of the senate is expected to consist of: PVV (5, remains the same), PvdD (4, was 3), SP (3, was 4), and JA21 (3, had 7 as Nanninga faction). Newcomer Volt, 50PLUS, SGP and OSF each get 1 seat. The last remaining seat may go to the PVV or to the SGP.

The new members of Parliament and electoral colleges will elect the senators at the end of May. Incidentally, Members of Parliament are not obliged to vote for a candidate of their own party, but this usually happens. Moreover, the parties can still make agreements among themselves to secure senate seats.

