Look, if it’s up to the BBB we can drive 130 km / h everywhere again.

The election programs are trickling in and as a car fanatic you naturally want to know what you should vote for in order to get car mobility in the Netherlands to your liking. So far we have seen road pricing in all programs, but otherwise everyone has their own vision of what (car) mobility should be in the Netherlands. The BoerenBurgerBeweging (BBB) ​​could of course not stay behind and is presenting their draft programme. With the rock-solid profit last year, the BBB is a party to keep an eye on, so pay attention.

130 drive!

What Caroline van der Plas and associates want in any case: the speed limit may go back to 130 km/h! According to the BBB, the emission gain since 100 is driven during the day is nil and less busy highways where there is no excessive traffic and noise nuisance can go back to 130 km / h. Party!

ZE zones

However, CO2 must be saved somewhere and, according to the BBB, this must be done especially in inner cities. But not right now. According to the BBB, the desire to realize this by 2025 is unfeasible and unaffordable and will result in frustration and disadvantages for many parties who keep the city center alive.

National paid parking policy

In the Netherlands, paid parking is mainly something that cities have to arrange themselves. The BBB wants to change that: there must be a national policy for paid parking. The ratio between visitors and permit holders must then be better distributed and therefore determined nationally.

Human size fines

According to the BBB, enforcement must be there to guarantee and increase road safety. To realize this, fines are applied in a way that the human measure is sacred. Think of small speed violations outside built-up areas, which can then be enforced a little more leniently.

road pricing

As mentioned, every party has talked about road pricing and the BBB is no exception. They are against this, mainly because it is not fair to the people in rural areas. If it is up to the BBB, pay-as-you-go will not come to the Netherlands.

