The BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB) ​​has won a landslide victory in the provincial elections. At the end of election night it was not yet clear who would be the largest in the Senate: BBB or the cooperating parties GroenLinks and PvdA who want to form a ‘left bloc’ in the senate. Both BBB and the ‘left bloc’ have 15 seats in the exit poll. This prediction, based on surveys of voters who have just cast their vote, has a margin of error of one or two seats.

It is certain that BBB has achieved a historic victory from scratch in all twelve provinces, comparable to the victory of the Forum of Democracy, which surprisingly became the largest four years ago. That profit has completely gone up in smoke: according to the exit poll, Thierry Baudet’s party has only two left of the twelve seats won in 2019.

BBB’s victory was already predicted in several polls, but came in higher than expected. In Overijssel, according to a provincial exit poll, the party even obtained almost a third of the vote, leaving the party far behind other parties. BBB is also the largest in the polls for North Holland and North Brabant, with 14.3 percent and almost 20 percent respectively.

Campaign

BBB’s victory will have major consequences for the cabinet’s nitrogen targets, for which the provinces must come up with plans before 1 July. Provincial CDA and VVD administrators have already stated that they do not want to agree to the forced expropriation of livestock farmers. Now that BBB has gained a position of power throughout the country, opposition to the measures will grow in the provinces. In a first reaction, a euphoric BBB leader Caroline van der Plas hinted that she wanted to renegotiate the nitrogen plans. “I am open to conversations for everyone.”

In the Senate, on the other hand, the consequences of the BBB victory for the cabinet are probably not too bad, because the partnership of GroenLinks and PvdA seems to be heading for a small victory: in the Ipsos exit poll, the ‘left bloc’ rises from 14 to 15 seats. Over the past two years, the cabinet, which already lacked a majority in the Senate, has often found majorities ‘on the left’. Despite the fact that the four coalition parties all lose (with the CDA being almost halved), this still remains possible. The VVD loses two seats and ends up with ten senators. Despite the fact that regional themes such as nitrogen and nature or housing were paramount for voters, the largest governing party has campaigned in recent weeks on national topics such as the economy and taxes.

Few political fireworks

Prime Minister Mark Rutte and party leader Edith Schippers tried to create a conflict with GroenLinks and the PvdA. That strategy failed, but the VVD nevertheless managed to limit the loss. The same applies to D66, which loses a seat in the Senate (and ends up at 6) and the ChristenUnie, which drops from 4 to 3. The CDA, however, suffered another heavy defeat. The support of the Christian Democrats was almost halved, causing the party to drop to 5 seats. The heavy defeat for the CDA was expected, but that did not apply to the PVV, which was still on strong gains in recent polls, but lost a seat in the Ipsos exit poll. Newcomers Volt and JA21 did well and entered the senate with 2 and 3 seats respectively. The Party for the Animals also won slightly and goes from 3 to 4 seats.

Although the established parties caused little political fireworks during the campaign, the elections for the Provincial Council attracted great interest from voters: with 61 percent, the turnout was the highest in the past thirty years. Party leader Van der Plas saw a connection with the emergence of BBB. “Normally, people who have no faith in politics stay at home. But now those people have made their voices heard.”