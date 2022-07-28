Caroline van der Plas, leader of the BoerBurgerBeweging, says she will no longer make media appearances in the near future because of threats she receives. Report that RTL Boulevard and news agency ANP Thursday morning. Van der Plas says that she has canceled all her public appearances and working visits this week. BBB was not directly before NRC accessible.

Van der Plas expresses herself frequently in the media and on her own channels, such as on Twitter, always taking the side of the farmers. According to a BBB spokesperson, Van der Plas has been under threat for some time. Currently, she would receive multiple threats a week, sometimes including death. For example, someone would have drawn a comparison between the fate of the BBB foreman and the murdered LPF politician Pim Fortuyn in 2002.

Also read: Accidents due to dumped waste, several roads closed – actions by farmers are ‘life-threatening’, says Rutte



Although a spokesperson for the BBB tells RTL Boulevard that she does not know from where the threats come, she herself makes a link with her role in the debate about the nitrogen crisis. “The anti-farmer lobby or the anti-BBB lobby is running at full speed,” Van der Plas told ANP. She also refers to the success she seems to have in the political polls (at the end of June, the agency Ipsos polled her for twelve parliamentary seats – she currently has one). “Apparently BBB is getting too big in the polls and people think they can pour hate on you.”

BBB leader Van der Plas shared an example of a threat addressed to her on Wednesday evening: