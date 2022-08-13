In Arnemuiden in Zeeland, Caroline van der Plas of the fast-growing BoerBurgerBeweging went ‘speed dating’ with aspiring politicians today. ,,Getting acquainted and getting a feel for it has to be done in a pitch of 1 minute.”

There is one remark that party leader Caroline van der Plas of the BoerBurgerBeweging has put in her ears: ,,A former member of the Forum for Democracy – who did not leave there for nothing – told us that they first saw each other at their sworn in.” In any case, Van der Plas does not want to do it that way. Partly for this reason, in the run-up to the Provincial Council elections on March 15, 2023, she firmly resolved to use the summer to get acquainted with all candidates who would get a place on the list. And so it goes. Like on Saturday in the sweltering heat of Zeeland Arnemuiden, where people are already joking: ,,I think there is more need for BBB swimming trunks than for BBB jackets.” The party is the guest of arable farmer Bastiaan van ‘t Westeinde. ,,Farmer Bastiaan, you may know him from Farmer seeks wife, he was in that two seasons ago, but I believe that relationship has ended”, Van der Plas knows. On the fence of his farmyard hang next to a Zeeland flag – as in so many places in the country – two inverted Dutch flags, a symbol of the farmers’ protest.

Rotten apples

Five candidates introduce themselves to Caroline van der Plas and the media flocking to this farmer. The 53-year-old arable farmer Kees Hanse, for example, who barely keeps it dry when he talks about his son who is considering farming in Canada. ,,Then I'll break for a while," says de Zeeuw. "We have a very healthy company and yet it is questionable whether there is a future for my son in the Netherlands." But also 46-year-old Antje Drees-de Vries, who brought home the slightly crumbly "Red Pipo" with red skin for the occasion. "Delicious Zeeland, robust and creamy, the taste of the past." And the 49-year-old history teacher Eelco van Hoecke, who was elected Member of Parliament for Forum for Democracy in 2019 and then went to the Party for Zeeland via Ja21 and now again. the top five candidates of BBB. In order to keep bad apples out, BBB says it has been working on recruitment and selection and team building since September last year. In this way, BBB hopes to prevent it, like other newcomers, such as Rita Verdonk's Trots op Nederland, Thierry Baudet's Forum for Democracy, and Pim Fortuyn's LPF from growing rapidly, before collapsing like a house of cards.

Grown hard

After Caroline van der Plas decided to meet everyone, her party also grew rapidly in the polls. BBB scores in the Polling Guide – a poll based on the seat polls of I&O Research, Ipsos/OneTodayand kantar – fourteen to nineteen seats. This makes the relative newcomer as big as the PVV and D66 and bigger than PvdA, GroenLinks, SP and CDA. Only the VVD is even bigger. This means that the party now seriously takes into account that the list of candidates in each province must consist of at least 25 candidates. BBB board member Wim Jaspers, responsible for the selection of candidates for the Provincial Council: ,,Each board member has several provinces under him. We conduct interviews of approximately one hour with all candidates. Then people follow debate training and public speaking courses." Once the board has made the pre-selection, it is then the turn of forewoman Caroline van der Plas to get acquainted. ,,Each candidate does a 1-minute pitch for her and then some additional questions follow", the board member explains the working method.

Understanding candidates

Where do the BBB's come from? According to BBB, '80 to 90 percent of the candidates have never been politically active before, but they no longer want to be sidelined', said official secretary Henk Vermeer. "Those who have been politically active before come in order of number from: local parties, VVD, CDA, SP, PvdA, Forum for Democracy and 50+." The big question is, of course, whether you can fathom aspiring candidates in a pitch of about sixty seconds. ,,That is certainly short", Jaspers admits. ,,But if a province comes with forty candidates, you are soon two hours away. So getting acquainted and getting a feel for it has to happen in a 1 minute pitch." Who will make the decision? "Ultimately, the board decides." In November, the lists will be finalized at the general members' meeting. According to Van de Plas, the suggestion is wrongly created that 'I have just popped in and out to get to know the candidates'. "I sat there for seven hours and afterwards had many one-on-one conversations with the aspiring candidates." With a victory in the Provincial Council elections, BBB also hopes to gain a powerful position in the Senate. The 75 members of the Senate are elected by the members of the Provincial Council. "If we win at the Provincial Council, we can also supply members of the Senate." Party chairman Erik Stegink even talks about how he was "moved to tears" in an earlier meeting during the meeting. "I almost get that feeling again. Because there is a lot going on in the Netherlands." He refers to a comment from one of those present. "He said: if this woman can become Prime Minister, we will really get something moving." Van der Plas reacts soberly. "For the same money there will be new elections, we will get six seats and the prime minister will not be on the agenda at all. I have no ambition at all for the post of Prime Minister, at least not yet."