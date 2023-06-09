BBB will hold its general membership meeting tomorrow. But what happens there remains shadowy for the time being. Journalists are not welcome and the documents are not shared. Professor of Dutch politics Gerrit Voerman calls the course of events ‘strange’.

“Now that the BBB has become the largest party in the country, I find it strange that they do not open the general meeting of members to the media,” explains Gerrit Voerman, professor of Dutch politics at the University of Groningen. “You would expect a party that is the largest to do that.”

The agenda includes topics such as the annual report for 2022, the BBB budget, a review of the provincial and water board elections and an explanation of current developments, such as BBB Europe and the Knowledge Center of the BBB. Documents on those subjects are also not made available, according to inquiries with party chairman Erik Stegink. Media are only welcome afterwards, at the party office in Colmschate near Deventer.

,,I find it strange that BBB also does not release those documents, because what can you ask about something that you are not allowed to attend or read first”, argues Voerman, who follows the construction phase of new parties. “If you don’t get any documents then you have nothing to ask, because you simply don’t have any information.”

According to the professor, new parties often meet in private. “The Party for the Animals also held party congresses in private for a number of years,” Voerman says about the party that the founders of BBB saw as an example. ,,On the one hand, I understand that you keep the media out in the build-up phase, such a new party is vulnerable. But in principle you can do everything better in the open.”

Party chairman Stegink says that the party board will be available afterwards ‘for an explanation of what we announced and discussed there’. “But the general meeting of members is for us for members. They are very welcome.”

According to the BBB member ‘Voerman may find that strange’. “It is customary in an association to inform the members first,” said the party chairman. But according to Voerman that is remarkable. “The BBB distinguishes itself from other parties in this, because other parties, such as CDA, SP, GroenLinks, PvdA, VVD, are allowed to have media presence.”

The BBB party congress, which will take place in mid-September or October, is open to journalists. Party chairman Stegink explains: “In addition to media, other parties can also come there.”

