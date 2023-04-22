The former figurehead of the victims of the Groningen gas victims, Susan Top, is a candidate deputy in Groningen on behalf of the BoerBurgerBeweging (BBB). Insiders confirm that NRC. Top could not be reached for comment. Born and raised in Groningen, she is not a member of the BBB, but will still take on the delicate gas extraction dossier if it is up to that party, according to various media.

Top was one of the founders of the Groninger Gasberaad. Until 2021, she was the forewoman for seven years at that collective of social organizations that represents the interests of Groningen residents who are affected by earthquake damage. She was and is well known as a visible advocate for the duped Groningen residents.

BBB is forging coalitions in all twelve provinces as the big winner of the Provincial Council elections in March. In Groningen they do this with PvdA, ChristenUnie and the local party Groninger Belang.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD) and State Secretary Hans Vijlbrief (Mining, D66) will visit Groningen to give the government’s response to the damning conclusions of the parliamentary committee of inquiry on the gas extraction issue. The committee characterized the reprehensible treatment of Groningen residents for financial gain as an “unprecedented system failure” that led to “a disastrous situation”. On Tuesday, Rutte and Vijlbrief will also discuss the so-called ‘debt of honor’ that the Dutch state owes to the people of Groningen. The province wants to receive 30 billion euros for the recovery and development of the region, but whether the government will meet that demand is highly questionable.