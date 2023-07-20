The morning after BBB’s victory in the provincial elections in mid-March, party leader Caroline van der Plas was still strict. “Everyone is now saying all the time: where are you going to make concessions? Yes, where to go she make concessions?”

Yet Van der Plas immediately made something else clear: BBB did want to manage – and was ready for it. The party had already prepared bulk lists for administrators, scouts and formateurs. As the largest party, Van der Plas said, BBB would “cooperate” and “connect”.

Everything to prevent the same from happening to BBB as happened to Forum for Democracy four years ago. Because Forum also stormed the provinces, but after the negotiations in 2019, that party hardly participated in the day-to-day management.

The formation has fared better BBB. More than four months after the elections, the coalitions in eleven of the twelve provinces have reached an agreement. BBB participates in ten of them. What does the stamp of BBB look like in the province? Can the party compromise? Five conclusions based on the coalition agreements.

1 From SP and GL to PVV, BBB can do business from left to right

The formation process in the provinces took a long time. Last week, Friesland presented the agreement as the penultimate province, almost four months after the elections. In 2019, the counter already stood at eleven chords after three months. With even earlier formations, most provinces were usually ready after a month and a half.

Nevertheless, the reconnaissance and formation went silently for the outsider in three-quarters of the provinces. The parties that were initially put forward by the scouts to try to make it together in nine provinces eventually also reach an agreement. This shows that BBB can conclude agreements with many parties. From the SP in Limburg and GroenLinks in South and North Holland to the PVV and SGP in Flevoland. The broad coalitions are not always concrete on sensitive points.

Everyone is saying all the time now: where are you going to make concessions? Yes, where are they going to make concessions? Caroline van der Plas party leader BBB

BBB was sidelined in Utrecht and Noord-Brabant. In Utrecht because the ChristenUnie did not like BBB and JA21, because of the wishes of both parties about sustainable energy. In North Brabant because the BBB-fraction wanted to amend the draft agreement on a large number of points at the very last minute.

The major absentee in the BBB coalitions is D66. The Democrats have already opposed BBB during the campaign of the Provincial Council elections. In Utrecht, where BBB does not participate, D66 does. The same applies to Brabant, the last province where parties are still negotiating for a coalition agreement.

2 Agriculture a little more important, nature a little less

The accords breathe a repositioning of agriculture in relation to nature. Farmers in Flevoland are praised because they are “at the forefront of developments and techniques”. According to the new coalition, Groningen “perhaps has the most room for future-proof agriculture in the Netherlands”. And in Assen: “A Drenthe without an agricultural sector is unthinkable.”

Farmers are therefore given space in the provincial plans. Flevoland does not place solar panels on agricultural land and wants to build as little as possible there, both wishes of BBB. Agricultural land remains agricultural land, it sounds in Drenthe, “unless otherwise agreed”. What those other agreements may be is not described in the agreement.

Incidentally, farmers in Drenthe also benefit from a BBB coalition through another layer of government. In the Drents Overijsselse Delta water board, farmers will pay less tax, residents will pay more.

In contrast to the space for agriculture, nature seems to be losing priority. For example, the Gelderland coalition wants to be able to use old forest lands “with little natural value” for a new destination.

3 BBB is not averse to compromise, even breaking points prove to be flexible

Before the parliamentary elections, BBB made it clear: we have two breaking points. Farmers may not be expropriated and the nitrogen deadline of 2030 must be scrapped. The law still states 2035 as the deadline to achieve targets to reduce nitrogen emissions, but the Rutte IV cabinet wanted to bring the deadline forward to 2030 with an amendment to the law.

What happens to those breakpoints in practice? Zeeland, where a conservative coalition (BBB, CDA, SGP, VVD) concluded an agreement, is clear. No forced buy-out of farmers and 2035 is leading.

But in North Holland, for example, where BBB forms a coalition with GroenLinks, PvdA and VVD, the political parties have come to compromises. Although not very likely, expropriation is possible in North Holland, although the coalition will make every effort to prevent expropriation. That sounds like a protest against The Hague, but is in fact in line with the policy of the Rutte IV cabinet. Outgoing nitrogen minister Christianne van der Wal (VVD) always called expropriation a last resort.

Usually the compromise is worded more subtly. About 2030/2035, the coalition in North Holland writes: “If the law is amended, we will follow it.” Limburg also ‘commits itself to the legal targets in the field of emissions’. That is currently 2035, the coalition writes. In Groningen and Drenthe there is nothing in the agreement about 2035 or 2030.

In order to achieve the targets and limit nitrogen emissions, the farmer himself is given a lot of scope by the provinces. It may decide how it will do this – the provinces do not seem to be in favor of a major transition from above. Technological innovations as a possible solution to the nitrogen crisis are also frequently mentioned.

Caroline van der Plas congratulates deputy Femke Wiersma at the meeting of the Frisian Provincial Council.

Photo Jilmer Postma/ANP



4 BBB agreements do not break with national policy, do not go further

The provinces do not want to anticipate the plans of the government, according to the agreements. But real breaks with policy also fail to materialise. Natura 2000 areas are not tampered with. BBB wrote in election programs that it wants to urge the government to reconsider or reassess Natura 2000 areas. There is nothing to read about that in the chords.

Plans for solar and wind energy are also being completed in most provinces. After that, various coalitions do not want to install additional wind farms or solar farms. Solar panels should be placed on roofs as much as possible, as desired by BBB. Wind turbines should preferably not be placed in large-scale parks, if new parks are allowed at all. Friesland and Groningen, for example, set requirements for the height of wind turbines, what can count on criticism from the Dutch Sustainable Energy Associationit writes Frisian newspaper. In practice, this means that no more windmills can be added, because the windmills with that height are no longer profitable.

Also read the analysis: Nitrogen delays negotiations in the provinces. But there are more reasons for the slow coalition formation



In Gelderland, the regional nitrogen plan of the CDA deputy will be continued in the previous board of the Provincial Executive. The responsible deputy, Peter Drenth, is also on the current board, but with a different portfolio. In that plan, the emphasis is on nitrogen reduction in all areas instead of just agriculture, and expropriation is excluded.

5 Selection has not gone smoothly, major blunders have not (yet) been made

As a new party, BBB nevertheless also nominates deputies with administrative experience. Jelle Beemsterboer for example. The fact that Beemsterboer became a deputy for the BBB in North Holland came as a surprise to the CDA. He is one of the authors of the CDA’s North Holland election program and wanted to be in the Chamber for the CDA two years ago. Former MP for the CDA Maurits von Martels has also become deputy for BBB, in Overijssel.

The BBB deputies were not completely free of riots. Henk Emmens (Groningen) was discredited even before his appointment because of his Twitter behavior. He liked conspiracy tweets about the corona vaccine, the war in Ukraine, nitrogen, climate, MH17 and the World Economic Forum, discovered city blog Sikkom. It made no difference to his nomination.

The greater political risk for the BBB deputies lies in the future. In all provinces, BBB has the portfolio that also includes nitrogen and agriculture. The party therefore bears a great responsibility. Because what if the deputies come up against laws and regulations from the central government, and have to implement imposed nitrogen plans that the BBB and the BBB voters do not like?

With the cooperation of Karel Smouter, Lyanne Levy and Denise Retera.