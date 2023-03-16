exit pollNewcomer BoerBurgerBeweging is heading for a monster victory in the elections. According to the exit polls, BBB is number one in three provinces, and Van der Plas’ party can also enter the Senate with 15 seats as the largest party. The coalition gets a big blow and only has 24 seats left in the Senate (there were 32).

The BoerBurgerBeweging storms the provincial houses and the Senate. In North Brabant, BBB scores 19.5 percent of the vote, in ‘home province’ Overijssel even over 30 percent. And in the Senate, BBB can come to one with 19 percent of the vote (converted 15 of the 75 seats). That is five more than the VVD receives and as many as GroenLinks and PvdA combined. BBB and the left tandem are therefore fighting for the lead.

“This is indescribable,” said Van der Plas in a first reaction. The generous victory means that the cabinet’s policy – especially with regard to nitrogen and agriculture – really needs to change: “The parties have to negotiate seriously with us, the majority is almost nothing anymore We do not run away from our responsibility.”

It was known that BBB could compete for the profit. But the party leader -‘I am shaking on my legs’- had not expected that the victory could be so great: “What the fuck (…) This will be a monster victory.” See also Pix is ​​'much cheaper' than cards for shopkeepers, point out BC economists - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

BBB’s profit is at the expense of many other parties, especially those of the government. The VVD gives up light, D66 also loses, just like the ChristenUnie. But the CDA almost halves in the Senate, party leader Wopke Hoekstra speaks of an ‘extremely bitter pill’.

Forum for Democracy, still the big winner in 2019, yields much more and only retains a few percent of the vote. “We are holding our ground in all provinces,” said Baudet in a first speech. “And we now have two seats in the Senate, which is a good start.” PvdA, PvdD and newcomers JA21 and Volt do note a plus.





CDA leader Wopke Hoekstra wants to regain lost confidence: “It was not allowed to be this time, we have a great responsibility to fight for a Netherlands that we like to see,” he said at the party office. “We will that trust must be regained street by street, house by house.” See also China | China's economic growth withered historically last year

VVD leader Mark Rutte calls BBB’s performance ‘good’. “Congratulations to Caroline. We ourselves are not getting the profit we wanted. But we are a big party, we take our responsibility.” Rutte believes that his cabinet plans will also hold up in a new Senate, even after the blow for his coalition. “I think the coalition can remain stable. In the Senate it is always a matter of finding majorities. I often sat with two telephones to my ear.”

And cooperation with BBB is also possible, the prime minister believes: ,,The signal from the voter is clear. But the nitrogen problem will not go away. We will have to continue to make policy on this. I think that’s also possible with BBB. This result also obliges Caroline van der Plas to start a conversation about nitrogen. But whether she should add water to the wine? I am not going to start giving instructions to Mrs Van der Plas.” See also Poll indicates government victory in Japan after Abe's death

Turnout is remarkably high at 61 percent for provincial elections, a record since 1987. Long queues were reported at polling stations throughout the country on Wednesday, in some places people had to wait half an hour to turn a box red.

The nitrogen issue in particular – and everything related to it – lured people to the polling station, according to voter research.

After the elections, the elected members of the Provincial Council will appoint the executive board of the province. The members of Parliament will also elect the members of the Senate on Tuesday 30 May. If the coalition parties indeed lose heavily and the opposition – left and right – win, the cabinet will have to lobby even more for majorities in the Senate.

