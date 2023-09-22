BBB candidate Mona Keijzer receives redundancy pay, while BBB itself is critical of this: ‘Double standards’

The number two on the list of the BoerCurgerBeweging (BBB), Mona Keijzer, receives redundancy pay because she was State Secretary in the Rutte III cabinet. That she said on Thursday at the table at the talk show Humberto on RTL. Earlier, her party leader Caroline van der Plas was critical of GroenLinks-PvdA party leader Frans Timmermans, because he receives redundancy pay while he is campaigning.

Because politicians can easily lose their jobs — due to an election defeat, political blunder or other unpredictable shift — they are entitled to a stipend when they resign or are removed from office. If they find other work, they will lose that allowance. It concerns 80 or 70 percent of their salary. Keijzer earned a gross gross of 174,000 euros per year. Keijzer, who until recently had a job and therefore did not receive redundancy pay, confirms that she has also received redundancy pay since she started campaigning for the House of Representatives elections. On September 1, the BBB announced that Keijzer was on the list.

Keijzer, at the time State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate on behalf of the CDA, was fired by Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD) because she did not agree with the cabinet position on corona measures. In conversation with presenter Humberto Tan, she points out that she has been fired, while Timmermans has resigned as European Commissioner of his own accord. Keijzer does not defend her allowance for long: after brief insistence from Tan, she says: “Waiting pay is redundancy pay.” Keijzer acknowledges that there are double standards.