The BoerBurgerBeweging violates its own regulations, which state that the party does not accept double positions. To prevent seats from remaining unoccupied after the major election win, BBB now wants to allow an elected member to sit in both the Senate and the Provincial Council or the water board board.
Marcia Nieuwenhuis, Leo van Raaij
