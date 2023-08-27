Applications for awards begin on September 1st and close on September 10th on the bank’s website

Non-profit institutions that promote social technologies, which aim to solve socio-environmental problems and promote sustainable development, have the opportunity to get projects off the ground. Banco do Brasil (BB) and the BB Foundation launched on Monday (21.Aug.2023) the 12th edition of the Banco do Brasil Foundation Social Technology Award, which will invest R$ 6 million in the best initiatives.

Registration begins on September 1st and runs until November 10th, on the website www.bb.com.br/tecnologiasocial. Of the total R$ 6 million in prizes, R$ 5 million will be invested in 10 social technology projects awarded by the BB Foundation and R$ 1 million in 20 finalist projects. The award has been distributed since 2001, every 2 years.

Non-profit entities, such as teaching and research institutions, foundations, cooperatives, civil society organizations and government bodies of public or private law, legally constituted in Brazil, may participate.

Combating inequality

This year’s edition brings news by benefiting actions for racial and gender equality, and inclusion of traditional peoples and communities. The initiative is the result of a partnership signed at the end of July between BB and the Ministry of Racial Equality, which signed a protocol of intentions to combat racism and overcome inequality.

The finalist non-profit institutions will participate in the National Social Technology Week, scheduled for the 1st half of 2024, in Brasília. The program includes dynamic constructions with lectures, hackathon (computer programming marathon), awards and social investment in winning projects.

In addition to Banco do Brasil, the following bodies act as award partners: Unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization); FAO (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations); UNDP (United Nations Development Program); Ministry of Racial Equality; Ministry of Human Rights and Citizenship; Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation; and federal government.

Since 2001, Banco do Brasil’s social actions arm, Fundação BB has allocated more than R$14.6 million in all editions of the award and invested around R$1 billion in the reapplication of certified social technologies. Investments were made jointly with public agencies, private companies and third sector organizations.

With information from Brazil Agency.