5/29/2023 – 5:52 PM

São Paulo, 29th – Banco do Brasil will hold an auction of rural properties in June in which, for the first time, it will be possible to pay for properties with carbon credits, in part or in full. Bids are open, and the online bidding session will take place on June 7, through the website www.lancenoleilao.com.br.

According to the bank, the payment can be made entirely in carbon credits or part in credits and part in currency. When using credits, they can be used with a maximum unit value of R$ 88.27, according to the bank. It is also possible to pay for properties entirely in cash.

Six properties will be sold, in the states of Goiás, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná and Santa Catarina. Discounts will be up to 55% off market value. To be accepted, the carbon credits used in the payment must be generated according to standards and terms recognized by the regulated market or the voluntary market, such as the ‘Verified Carbon Standard’.

The bank claims that the novelty aims to promote the carbon credit market, and that it also allows credit generators to invest in rural properties without running out of capital. Last year, BB began helping rural producers who are customers of the institution in generating carbon credits.

“We were the first to invest in a partnership with a startup in the segment and offer a fully digital experience for buyers”, says in a note the director of Supplies, Infrastructure and Assets of the bank, Gustavo Lellis. “Now, we align the environmental aspect to these sales, which reinforces the commitment assumed by the bank through its Agenda 30 of sustainability.”

The new payment modality will allow BB to have a new source of acquisition of this type of asset, which it has used since 2021 to offset greenhouse gas emissions in scopes 1 and 2. The bank has also invested in renewable energy, and should inaugurate 20 new photovoltaic plants to meet agency demand this year.
























