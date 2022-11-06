They were still in an ‘investigative phase’ in August, but Hans and Petra, known from B&B Full of Love , are now out: the two see a future together. And so the lovebirds are going to live together, they announced tonight in RTL Boulevard .

Petra and Hans got to know each other through the dating program B&B Full of Love. Petra had registered for Hans, but he initially felt a physical attraction towards ‘party-Daisy’ and also had a good click with Annemarie. But in the end, the viewers saw in the final episode how Petra, his date from the first hour, had managed to conquer Hans’ heart.

Three months ago, however, Hans, who runs a bed and breakfast in Dégagnac, France, was still cautious: his relationship with Petra was still in its early stages and the future would show whether their romance would succeed. That uncertainty has now given way to certainty, because Petra has decided to pack her bags and move in with Hans.

Happy

Petra says she follows her heart, although she finds that quite difficult. “It seems like it’s a selfish choice because everyone is left behind. But sometimes you have to.” She knows at least one thing for sure: ,,I feel very happy. And that is partly due to Hans.”

Hans is also delighted with the love news. While Petra says goodbye to friends and family in the Netherlands, he anxiously waits for his girlfriend. “I feel like a stowaway on a desert island and I’m waiting for the boat with Petra.”

Or will the two follow in the footsteps of Astrid and Harmjan, who announced their engagement earlier this week? Hans doesn’t really like that. “It’s not for me,” he concludes.

