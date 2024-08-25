Neither her lyrics nor her statements are filtered. She does not try to cover her words with a complex and artificial discourse. Belize Kazi (Barcelona, ​​24 years old), known as Bb trickz (her particular tribute to B Beatrix, the protagonist of Kill Bill), You don’t need to wear a yellow jumpsuit or carry a katana to revolutionise the music industry, to interest Karol G, C. Tangana and Rosalía and, of course, to drive social networks crazy, which are now cautiously examining record labels to discover new talents. “When you come out with your project and you’re a new face, suddenly everyone is interested. That’s why now they are the ones who have to hunt you down. I let them hunt me down if they catch me with the devices I like and if they give me the guidelines I ask for,” he says.

The way he combines his sound drill-heavyher casual way of rhyming and her schoolgirl aesthetic made her reach fame early. But not everyone was prepared to understand the way she handles time: 10 days after releasing her song Missionsuicide, which went viral, released her debut EP, Tricksta rIt was a friend who recommended her to make TikTok her stage, and She started uploading the song Bambi, which immediately captivated Internet users. Expert in giving headlines (“I have lost a million euros because I have been kicked out of the record company,” he confessed to David Broncano in The Resistance)can boast that 2024 is being a great year: he has performed at festivals such as Coachella, Lollapalooza or Primavera Sound and, two months after making the networks sing I am the worst in Spain, has launched together with Omar Montes his flamenco version, I am the coolest in Spain. Further proof that Kazi is simply unclassifiable.

Last year the recurring question was who is Bb trickz. Has the answer changed a year later? Who is Bb trickz now?

She’s a fun and entertaining character. I don’t just see myself as a person who raps, but as a character who entertains and inspires. I’m a hard worker, I love fashion, and I feel like people always like to notice what I wear. At the same time, I don’t care what people say. I feel like these are things that could serve as a guide for a girl younger than me, because I think there are things about me that people can learn and even apply to their lives.

His lyrics are not politically correct. Does it give you the creeps?

I have the impression that we are becoming more and more sensitive. I am not in favour of having to be so correct or always having to be so filtered. I don’t need to be a serious person!

The singer wears a total look by CHANEL. Adrian Cordero

He says he would like to go to a realityCan you think of any in particular?

I don’t watch TV, but it would be fun to go to a reality to cause trouble. I wouldn’t go to take it seriously, but to be the villain of the house, to tease and have a good time.

After launching Missionsuicide All the companies wrote to you and you decided to meet them on the same day. What conditions did you and your team impose on you?

In fact, the difficult thing was not the conditions, but the date, because it was Easter. We were determined to do it then, but they told us that nobody worked on those dates, and we thought: “Well, get to work.”

Do you have the feeling that the industry has tried to turn you into a product?

Companies have not understood me. Maybe because everything I do is new to them. They have not tried to push me in another direction, but rather they have not known how to walk with me the paths I wanted to walk. When I wanted to get a job, dembow [ritmo derivado del reguetón y el dancehall]they didn’t want to, and then it turned out that people liked it…

Maybe it’s that in the higher echelons of the record companies there are a lot of outdated gentlemen?

The record companies are a universe, but I have never felt that they have tried to impose a personality on me. The thing is that they have not understood my style well…

Do you understand?

Me neither. Every day I wake up and it’s something new. I don’t plan things out in advance, I just go with the flow. I like to explore new sounds, experiment and make music that I might not have imagined or considered making at the beginning. I have a great time experimenting. The key with record labels is to find the one I feel most comfortable with and do well with. match.

The singer poses in a total look by ACNE STUDIOS and her friends who usually appear in her visuals. From left to right: Frannet in a dress by BIMBA Y LOLA and boots by JIMMY CHOO; Joyita, crouching, in a dress and boots by ABRA and a belt by GIMAGUAS, and Sofi Michelle in a dress by LUIS DE JAVIER and heels by VERSACE. Adrian Cordero

Who are your role models in the music world?

I don’t have any role models. This is a very interesting question because the friends I’ve made in the industry are the ones that inspire me now. There’s a girl called Karrahbooo who’s like my twin, because we both rap with a sense of humor and swagger. She’s a girl who’s going through the same thing as me and who’s living the same experiences as me. I’ve been getting more and more inspired by the artists I have a relationship with, more than by the ones I admired before I started making music, because the young people who have started now are the ones who are making the difference. They’re the “fresh fish.”

She loves fashion and poses with handbags from brands such as Telfar. Are you attracted to brands that are not too big?

I love small labels, the ones that I feel could have been made by someone like me; someone who has been working in this for years and who has come up with something interesting. I really enjoy fashion. I learned to dress well when I started going to second-hand stores. That’s when I learned how to choose. looks I was looking at clothes hanging up, and I was able to see if they would look good on me. I also started wearing colours that I didn’t wear before. Buying second-hand clothes helped me learn and made me grow in terms of style, because it encouraged me to look and question things.

There are urban artists who have highly acclaimed stylists. Do you feel that having a stylist advising you on what to wear would make you lose your identity?

I rely on stylists when I have a music video coming up, so I have several options. As my friends usually appear in my videos, with professional help we can dress everyone. But in my day-to-day life and at events I dress myself. I haven’t found a person who really understands me and knows what I like. When you have someone who understands you and is able to bring you good options, you save time. For me, a stylist is not someone who dresses you, although there are many people who let themselves be dressed, but rather someone who helps you find pieces that are your style and that define you. Finding a stylist who really understands you has to be a fantasy.

Some singer has claimed that the music industry has forced her to dress sexyIs this your case or is your sensual style your own?

There are days when I go in a tracksuit, and at one concert I might perform in a sexy skirt, while at a different show, I’ll go in a pair of baggy jeans. I wear whatever I want: I can do whatever I want.

You said you don’t admire Donald Trump, but you do admire his honesty. However, you do admire Kanye West, a conflicted and complicated character. How do you deal with the dichotomy of admiring someone as an artist without their ideas or way of being matching yours?

If I like someone’s music, I feel like I automatically like them.

Coat and heels by MARNI and leggings by PROTOTYPES. Adrian Cordero

There are many people who insist that you are a good girl, and they believe that it is because of the energy you give off, that you claim to have learned. What does that energy consist of?

You are born where you are born, and your environment is what it is. It is the people around you who can give you a perception of money. I guess many parents tell their children that money is hard to get, and that way of seeing money as something complicated to achieve emerges. Therefore, achieving it becomes the problem of every day. I learned to get that out of my head. When I take an Uber, I still look at which is the cheapest option, but I learned on my own to have a good relationship based on my thoughts with money. Since I learned to be more positive and to have good thoughts about money, I realized that the mind is everything.

Does that healthy relationship have limits or do you find yourself making some overly whimsical purchases?

I don’t let it get too out of hand. I want a Chanel bag, but it costs 10,000 Euros, which I think is ridiculous. But my passion for fashion means I indulge my whims. What I didn’t know is that when you earn money, your cost of living goes up. Even if you have more money, you don’t feel like you’ve earned as much, because your life is suddenly more expensive. With the money I’m earning now, the Belize of two years ago would have lived for three years.

From left to right: coat by BIMBA Y LOLA and trousers by INES FOLCH; total look by DSQUARED2; total look by DSQUARED2 and total look by PRADA. Adrian Cordero

How is fame treating you?

I don’t take it badly, but it’s a bit strange. No one is made to be famous. Being recognized is a strange feeling, but I knew what it meant to dedicate myself to this and it’s great to see people who like what I do. I love doing shows and get-togethers so I can see my audience and connect with them. Ultimately, I don’t think humans are made to be famous: this is something we have just invented…

You do what you love. Aren’t you afraid that everything will end up smelling like an office and you’ll feel like your job is “just a job”?

I don’t think so. My team is small. I work mostly with my best friend, I bring my friends to shows and they even appear in my videos. That’s why I don’t think it will happen, because my team is my chosen mini-family. I feel like the people around me are well chosen. Plus, I knew most of them before music.

Your songs are short, which is something that the networks applaud. Are only millennials lamenting the current liquid attention span, or do you too?

I’m grateful that I had a childhood without iPads and TikTok. I’ve been lucky to be playing with Barbies and still being a kid when I was 10, because I feel like that’s a positive thing for me. I’m not entirely in favor of young people growing up so quickly, and they do it because they get more information than before. But it’s the reality we’re in and I play my cards, even though it makes me a little sad. It’s true that I have less patience than I used to. I can’t stand in lines anymore! We’re so used to food arriving at home in 20 minutes and watching episodes without commercials, that the mere thought of standing in lines drives me crazy.

Her collection for the clothing brand Nude Project was called Locally Hated [odiada localmente]do you dream of being Globally hated [odiada globalmente] or why not, Globally loved [amada globalmente]?

I love connecting with different places. In Mexico, they understand my style a lot, just like in the United States. I would like to be able to connect with all the places where there is a connection.