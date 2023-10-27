admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 10/27/2023 – 13:18

After the opening of a civil inquiry that investigates possible responsibilities of Banco do Brasil in the slavery and trafficking of black people in the country in the 19th century, the bank states that it recognizes the right to the truth. BB also says, on the other hand, that archives from the time show that the bank played a central role in the Abolition of Slavery, in 1888, and that it has been a pioneer in policies linked to diversity in the country.

In a note released this Friday, the 27th, BB states that the enslavement of black people for hundreds of years caused irreversible damage to the enslaved and their descendants, that it deeply regrets this chapter in the history of humanity and that it advocates that it be discussed.

“In view of this, BB is active in our society on diversity and, together with the Federal Public Ministry, recognizes the right to truth, as a tool for understanding history, including with the aim of preventing the repetition of reprehensible practices and conduct based on current perspective, such as those related to slavery”, says the public bank.

BB states that it values ​​the work of historians and that it maintains a museum open to the public, as it believes in the importance of studying history. He also says that the archives show that the bank played a central role in the Abolition of Slavery, decreed in 1888.

“In other words, we consider that it is important to have a complete reading of the reality of the time, with due consideration of the historical, social, economic, legal and cultural context of the period in which slavery unfolded”, states BB. “In this way, the debates on slavery, to be effective and gain the dimension they deserve, must involve the entire current Brazilian society, and current institutions must share initiatives that contribute to the construction of a country with increasingly more social justice.”

The MPF inquiry was launched in September, after a demonstration presented by 15 professors and university students who stated that BB had on its board of directors and members, in the 19th century, people linked to the clandestine trade in Africans and slavery.

The MPF requested a meeting with the bank’s presidency for this Friday, and also requested that the bank’s initiatives to make repairs related to this period be informed.

Created in 1808, BB turned 215 years old this month and for the first time in history, it is run by a woman, Tarciana Medeiros, who is also black.

According to the bank, Medeiros’ management placed even more emphasis on actions for diversity and inclusion that have been carried out over the last few decades.

“The commitment to diversity is central to Banco do Brasil’s strategy and BB’s actions go beyond legislation, at the forefront of the treatment of diversity, promoting public debate on this topic and carrying out concrete actions in favor of social inclusion”, he says the bank.

BB lists examples such as the commitment to reach 30% black, brown and indigenous people in management positions by the year 2025, declared at the beginning of this semester, in addition to the bank becoming an ambassador for the Race is Priority movement, of the Pact Global UN Brazil.

The bank also highlights the weight of its shares in IDiversa, a B3 index that brings together shares of companies committed to the cause of diversity.

It also states that it is available to provide clarification on the topic and that it participates in initiatives that bring together actors in society to think about strategies and actions that accelerate ethnic-racial inclusion.

“Banco do Brasil has done, is doing and will do a lot for diversity and development, not only social, but also environmental and economic in our country”, the bank further states. “But collective mobilization and the involvement of society are essential, such as the State, public entities and bodies linked to their three functions, universities and other public and private institutions, without which the fight against ethnic-racial inequality will not reach its potential. of coordinated national action.”