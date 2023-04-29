Banco do Brasil informed, in a note released on Friday night, the 28th, that it will act commercially at Agrishow, the main agricultural technology fair in the country. The communiqué, however, does not mention whether sponsorship for the event is maintained or canceled and does not clarify the recent announcement by the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic to withdraw support.

“Banco do Brasil informs that it will be present at Agrishow through its commercial activity to carry out business and serve its customers”, says the statement. The note from BB also points out that the financial institution will take “the appropriate measures” if, during the fair, there is any “deviation from the foreseen business purposes”.

Earlier, the Minister of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic, Paulo Pimenta, confirmed to the Broadcast Agro, Grupo Estado’s real-time news system, that Banco do Brasil will withdraw its sponsorship of Agrishow, but will maintain its stand at the fair. The decision comes after the organization of Agrishow advised the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, to participate in the second day of the fair and warned him about the possible presence of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) at the opening of the fair.

“Discourtesy and change of character from an institutional event promoting agribusiness to an event with political and ideological characteristics. Either it is a plural and non-partisan business fair or it cannot be publicly sponsored,” said Pimenta.

According to government sources, the president of Banco do Brasil, Tarciana Medeiros, will no longer go to Agrishow. There was a prediction of a lecture by Tarciana at the event. Earlier, the bank informed that it intends to disburse R$ 1.5 billion in business during the fair.

The organization of the fair said that it was not officially communicated about the withdrawal of sponsorship. Agrishow denies that it has withdrawn the invitation to the minister and says that it was an “alert” to avoid any embarrassment.

This Thursday, the 27th, at an event in Brasília, Fávaro said that he was not invited and that he would not go to the event, but that he wished the fair success. “I was not invited, but I wish them success, that they do good business, that they bring opportunities to producers. At the right moment, if I’m still a minister, when invited, I insist on being there in other editions”, said Fávaro at the time.

Agrishow’s attitude was seen by the Planalto Palace, in addition to being “discourtesy”, as a provocation to the federal government and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), prioritizing the opposition on stage.