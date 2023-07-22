Bank informs that 34,000 members of Tier 2 (monthly income of up to R$ 20,000 and debts with banks) renegotiated debts

O BB (Banco do Brasil) informed this Friday (July 21, 2023) that it renegotiated more than R$ 255 million within the scope of Development. The federal government’s program to renegotiate debts of individuals began on Monday (17.Jul). Here’s the full of the note (282 KB).

According to the statement, 34,000 people who make up the so-called Tier 2 (with monthly income of up to R$ 20,000 and debts with banks) were assisted. In total, BB renegotiated R$ 1 billion in the 1st week of the government’s action. However, the number includes all people served by the bank in the period, which includes those who are not part of the program.

For the president of Banco do Brasil, Tarciana Medeiros, Desenrola will be highlighted whenever we talk about solutions to regularize people’s financial lives.

“The financial framework that sustains the program was supported by the market and the government. It was this partnership that has already allowed Desenrola, in this 1st week, to be accessible to thousands of Brazilians who want to have credit and consume again”he said.

BB stated that, in the period, around 35,000 bank customers not served by the program had access to special conditions –such as discounts of up to 25% on renegotiation interest rates and up to 96% on debts, in addition to a payment period of up to 120 months– and renegotiated debts.

Among the public, about half a billion reais were renegotiated. In addition, another 6,000 micro and small companies renegotiated BRL 230 million.