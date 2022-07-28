B&B Full of LoveThe love affair of 68-year-old Ted in B&B Full of Love has not yet matched her. Tonight the B&B owner, who is based in Madeira, said goodbye to Ab. It’s the second man Ted doesn’t click with. “It leads to nothing,” was her honest conclusion.

Ted met the 73-year-old former carpenter Piet in the first week. Although the two got along just fine, they soon discovered that there was no romantic click. “I didn’t come here for friendship”, Piet made clear to her in a conversation. Ted played straight up. “Then unfortunately I have to say: I don’t have that click.” Pete thought the same. He had already decided to pack his bags. “I think it’s a very nice location, but you’re a very busy bee, so I’m going to pack in the morning and go home.”

Ab gone

Ab also made his entrance in Ted’s B&B. When the retired financial advisor arrived, Ted was still enthusiastic. “I see Ab’s eyes and I think: that’s nice”, she exulted. The two had been out for the last few days, and Ted even showed him the new lot she’d bought on the island. She wanted to build a new B&B and a house for herself there. Ab wondered what to do with such a piece of land. And there was one more thing that bothered him: Ted’s plans would take a lot of time and energy. See also Special news - Le Pen - Macron: revive the only debate for the Presidency of France

In the meantime, Ted had already made up his mind: Ab would be too pedantic for her and he wasn’t really adventurous either. During a drink she felt compelled to be honest with Ab. “Hey Ab, tell me. How about our condition?” Ted began the conversation lightly. Ab hadn’t quite figured out what exactly Ted was referring to. ,,Yes, because I believe, if I can honestly say it from my side: I don’t click with you. I think it is very pleasant but there must be more.”



Quote

Then we just have to stop it, done ab

Ab could agree with that. ,,I understand that. Look, I think you’re a nice woman. But it is not yet full of love for me.” That wasn’t the case with Ted either. Ab therefore stated that it ‘was no use’ to continue together indefinitely. “Then we just have to stop doing it. That seems the most logical to me.” Ted agreed with him completely. “As long as you don’t have bad feelings about it,” she carefully probed Ab. He was satisfied with the decision to pack his bags again and go back to the Netherlands. “It was a very nice experience, but it leads to nothing.”

Ted didn’t seem to mourn Ab’s departure; she was already looking forward to the new dates coming up. ,,Two down, two to go. It can only get better.”

In conversation with this site, Ted said he was looking for an adventurous man. Although she stated that ‘the eye also wants something’, she does not have very strict requirements when it comes to looks. ,,As long as he’s not such a big guy, I don’t like that. But I don’t mind someone who’s bald or something. I think it is important that he is cared for, because that is what I am myself.”

