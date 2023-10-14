Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 13/10/2023 – 21:18

For the first time in history, Banco do Brasil (BB) traded carbon credits on the international market. The operation took place this week, with the purchase of 5,000 carbon credits from the Envira Amazônia Project, operated on the secondary market by the French bank BNP Paribas, and the sale to Standard Chartered Bank abroad.

According to BB, the pilot transaction served as a test to validate BB’s new business model. Certified by Verra, the main evaluator of the voluntary carbon market through reductions in deforestation and degradation, the Envira Project protects more than 200 thousand hectares of the Amazon Forest. The project also has the Climate, Community and Biodiversity (CCB) seal, which certifies the allocation of part of the credits generated to benefit the local community.

Related news:

Banco do Brasil intends to become a reference in carbon market negotiation, from the development of credit-generating projects to the purchase and sale of these assets. The institution also wants to offer advice on carrying out inventories of greenhouse gas emissions. According to the bank, the projects supported by the institution allow the preservation of more than 500 thousand hectares of native forest.

At the beginning of the month, BB created a strategic unit exclusively dedicated to good environmental, social and governance practices in its structure to reinforce its operations in the area. Aligned with the 12 commitments for a more sustainable future, especially reforestation and forest conservation, the institution has the goal of conserving or reforesting 1 million hectares by 2025.

Expansion

In 2022, the global market for voluntary carbon credits reached US$2 billion and is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years. In the Brazilian case, the consultancy Way Carbon, specialized in the segment, estimates that the volume of negotiations will reach US$ 20 billion by 2030.

Through the carbon credit market, companies compensate for greenhouse gas emissions. Each company has a certain emissions limit. Those that emit less are left with credits, which can be sold to those that have exceeded the limit. The carbon credit is equivalent to 1 ton of carbon dioxide (CO2) or other greenhouse gases that are no longer released into the atmosphere.

Companies can also buy carbon credits through financing environmental or sustainable development projects. Carbon markets have gained more emphasis since the signing, by United Nations (UN) countries, of the Kyoto Protocol in 1997.