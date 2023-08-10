Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/09/2023 – 21:19

Banco do Brasil (BB) ended the second quarter of this year with an adjusted net profit of R$ 8.78 billion, an increase of 11.7% compared to the same period last year. In comparison with the first quarter of the year, profit grew 2.8%, according to the balance sheet released this Wednesday, 9.

Between January and June, BB’s profit increased by 19.5% compared to the same period last year, reaching R$ 17.33 billion. The public bank, the second largest in the country in terms of assets, has sustained results above peers for private capital as it operates with a credit portfolio that is more protected from defaults resulting from high interest rates and inflation since last year.

BB’s portfolio expanded by 13.6% in one year, to R$1.04 trillion. The operations that grew the most were those destined to agribusiness, with a rise of 22.7% in the same comparison. About a third of the institution’s portfolio is destined to agro, a segment that historically has lower default rates.

default

In general, defaults in BB’s credit portfolio were 2.73% in the second quarter of this year, up 0.73 percentage points compared to the same period last year. In relation to the first quarter of this year, there was an increase of 0.11 percentage points. The numbers consider delays over 90 days.

In the results report, the public bank states that the growth came mainly from the overdue entry of part of the credits of legal entities – without naming it, BB made reference to Americanas. Without the retailer, the default of the portfolio, according to the bank, would be 2.65%.

The corporate portfolio, impacted by Americanas’ late payments, had a default rate of 2.58%, up 1 percentage point in the annual comparison. Without the Americanas effect, the rate would be 2.31%.

In the loan portfolio aimed at individuals, default was 5.27%, an advance of 2 points compared to June 2022, but 0.1 point lower than the index at the end of March. Among the lines of credit, the one that led to the growth in arrears was that of the CDC salary, in which delinquency reached 8.02%, compared to 6.07% a year earlier.

In the agribusiness portfolio, the default rate was 0.58%, down 0.13 percentage points in one year.

The advance of general bad debt and uncertainties regarding the corporate portfolio made BB’s expenses with provisions for doubtful debts reach R$ 7.14 billion in the quarter, an increase of 22.6% in relation to the previous quarter, and of 144.3 % in the annual comparison.

Financial margin

The bank’s financial margin, which measures results from interest-bearing operations, was R$ 22.88 billion, growth of 34.2% in one year, driven mainly by treasury operations – whose earnings in the quarter reached R$ 11 .63 billion, up 56.1% from the previous quarter. Financial income from credit operations reached R$ 33.61 billion, 28.3% higher in the annual comparison and 4.1% compared to the first quarter.

According to BB, the growth of the loan portfolio helped to boost financial revenues, contributing to the advance of the margin in the annual comparison.

The bank’s administrative expenses totaled R$ 9.03 billion between April and June, an amount 8.8% greater than that registered a year earlier, and 3.9% in relation to the previous quarter. Personnel expenses were R$ 5.79 billion, up 8.4% in 12 months. In all, the bank had 3,172 physical branches and 85,031 employees at the end of March.