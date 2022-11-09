By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Banco do Brasil presented surprisingly positive quarterly results and forecasts on Wednesday, in stark opposition to those released by its private rivals, such as Bradesco, revealing the performance gap between the country’s largest banks in an environment of high interest rates and inflation.

On Wednesday, the federally-controlled bank published an adjusted third-quarter profit of 8.36 billion reais, up 62.7% from a year earlier. The number also came above the average forecast of analysts consulted by Refinitiv, of 7.36 billion reais for the period. Adjusted return on equity was 21.5%, up 7.2 percentage points year-over-year.

The bottom line of the balance sheet reflected a far more successful balance than private rivals between loan portfolio growth and delinquency control.

At the end of September, BB’s loan portfolio totaled BRL 969.2 billion, an increase of 19%, with emphasis on lines such as credit card (+31.5%) and agribusiness (+26.7%).

The delinquency rate over 90 days, at 2.34%, increased from 1.82% a year earlier, but was well below the levels shown by Santander Brasil and Bradesco.

As a result, expenses with provision for losses with defaults rose 15.1% year-on-year, to 4.52 billion reais.

In comparison, the provision disclosed by Bradesco the night before soared 116% in the period, with the bank also strongly raising the expectation of expenses in this line for the year and forecasting a still difficult first half of 2023, which made it lose more than 30 billion reais of market value on the stock exchange in this session.

Last week, the Santander Brasil unit fell by 9% on B3 after the bank also reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, with higher provisions for defaults and margin compression.

“The results we present are due to the good performance of the gross financial margin, the diversification in revenue from services, expenses under control and strong capital”, said the executive president of BB, Fausto Ribeiro, in a note.

The bank’s net interest income, which reflects the equation between funding costs and the amount charged to customers on loans, grew 28.4% year-on-year, to 15 billion reais.

Revenues from fees and services grew by 14.6%, at a much higher rate than administrative expenses, of 6.2%. In the treasury, the result almost doubled, to 10.2 billion reais.

FORECASTS

BB also raised its loan portfolio growth forecast for 2022, from the range of 12% to 16% to 15% to 17%, in addition to expecting more revenue from fees and financial margin.

The bank also predicted that its profit for the year will now gravitate between 30.5 billion and 32.5 billion reais, compared to a previous forecast of 27 billion to 30 billion.

BB’s shares closed down 2.65% before the earnings release, at 37.06 reais.