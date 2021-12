B&B full of love-face Jacob de Vries (60) and his brand new girlfriend Carla broke up after a relationship of about ten weeks. According to Jacob, the duo lived in a ‘fairytale’ for the first three weeks, but after that there were mainly tensions. He regrets celebrating Christmas without her, but still believes in love. “I hope I’ll be 90 or even over 100, then I’m only halfway there.”

