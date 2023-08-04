Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/16/2024 – 18:01

Banco do Brasil disbursed R$195 billion in 612,000 rural credit operations last year, a record volume and 8.4% higher than that released in 2022, the bank said in a note. Of the amount, R$22 billion went to finance family farming.

“The numbers prove that we play a fundamental role in supporting family farming, which plays an important role in food security and helps balance food prices across the country,” said the bank’s president, Tarciana Medeiros, in the note.

According to the bank, the amount disbursed in the 2023/24 Harvest Plan contributed to the record mark for 2023.

In the first six months of the Harvest Plan, from July to December last year, Banco do Brasil disbursed R$120 billion, an increase of 5.3% compared to the same period in the previous harvest year.

The public bank reported having participated in 373 agricultural fairs, events/seminars and field days last year, with training and technical assistance initiatives reaching 12 thousand small rural producers.