Banco do Brasil (BB) informs that this year it offset 100% of the direct emissions of greenhouse gases produced. To reach the mark, says the bank in a statement, the institution acquired, through a public tender, carbon credits equivalent to 55 thousand tons of CO2. The amount corresponds to the use of corporate vehicles, air conditioning and fuel to generate electricity.

BB explains that the carbon credits obtained come from the gas management project at the Bandeirante landfill, located in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. They are recognized by the Free Development Mechanism (CDM), implemented by the Kyoto protocol, to guarantee proof of their origin, certification standard and traceability.

With this measure, BB offsets the direct emissions of the so-called scope 1, from sources that belong to or are controlled by the organization, such as vehicles and air conditioning equipment, and scope 2, which involves emissions resulting from the use of electricity. Of the carbon credits acquired, 27 thousand will offset 2020 emissions, while the rest will be used to offset 2021 emissions, which are still being calculated.

In addition to offsetting 100% of greenhouse gas emissions, BB’s action plan includes the use of 90% renewable energy by 2024 and a 30% reduction in emissions by 2030.

BB also reports that it acts not only in compensation, as it is committed to encouraging innovative solutions and good practices in its facilities. Since May this year, it has changed the recommendation for refueling vehicles for the corporate fleet, encouraging the use of ethanol and, consequently, promoting the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

For the 13th consecutive year, BB was selected to be part of the Carbon Efficient Index (ICO2) of B3 – Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão, which is made up of companies participating in the IBrX 100 and which have better management and transparency in relation to the reporting of emissions of Greenhouse Gases and preparation for the low carbon economy.

