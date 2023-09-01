Then there is whining about a tasteless sandwich, then the hotel room is ‘grubby’ and then – to top it all off – he has supposedly ‘attacked’ someone in a supermarket. Cees Berkhout, owner of a bed and breakfast in the North Holland village of Schoorl, no longer accepts the many ‘hate reviews and made-up stories’ on the internet. On Google, the 61-year-old entrepreneur bites off quite a bit. “At the cash register, these people do not open their big mouths.”

