Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 04/09/2024 – 14:00

Banco do Brasil and other federal state-owned companies signed this Wednesday, the 4th, the Pact for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, coordinated by the Ministry of Management and Innovation in Public Services (MGI). Under the terms of the agreement, the companies commit to promoting attitudes of well-being through better working conditions; to combat discrimination; and to value an inclusive culture.

The objective of the pact is to improve public policies and implement affirmative actions that promote plurality in public companies.

“Joining the DEI Pact adds to other practical actions that position us as an important ally in promoting a more egalitarian society,” said BB CEO Tarciana Medeiros in a statement. “Once again, we reaffirm our commitment to diversity, a central issue in our strategy, which has demonstrated a positive impact on customers, employees, suppliers and other strategic partners, contributing to financial inclusion and the generation of jobs and income.”

The first woman, black and LGBTQIAPN+ to lead BB, Tarciana has implemented a series of measures aimed at diversity since taking office in January last year. One of them was the creation of a strategic committee focused on the topic, with the same weight as those that define credit policies, for example.

The bank also created a diversity program, in addition to being an ambassador for three movements linked to the United Nations (UN) Global Compact in Brazil, which promote actions for racial and gender equity, decent work and economic growth.

BB aims to have 30% of leadership positions occupied by women by 2025, and 30% of them occupied by black, brown, indigenous and other ethnicities underrepresented in leadership positions in the same period.