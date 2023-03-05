BB (Banco do Brasil) customers can use the balance of other financial institutions to pay loans via Pix. The entire procedure is done in the BB application, with no need for transactions in different applications.

The institution became the 1st bank to adopt the option of paying overdue loan installments through Pix Open Finance, which is the use of the payment transaction initiator function with data shared between different financial institutions.

Through digital innovation, customers with accounts at several banks can settle overdue loans with an available balance at other banks in the same application. The customer can quickly settle an overdue portion of a loan at BB with funds held at other institutions.

The entire process is done in the Banco do Brasil application. The customer chooses the loan and the installments he wants to pay with funds from other banks. Then, choose one of the qualified institutions in which you want to debit the installments and it is automatically sent to the environment of the chosen institution, within the same service session.

To use Pix Open Finance payment, the customer does not need to have shared data with Banco do Brasil. The institution clarifies that the authorization, in this case, is specific to each payment transaction.

INITIATION OF PAYMENTS

Service present in open finance in Brazil, payment initiation was created to unify transactions between financial institutions in a single service channel. Institutions initiating payment transactions, such as Banco do Brasil, need to be authorized by the Central Bank and are subject to specific regulation.

The data sharing provided by the open finance simplifies the payment or transfer of funds, by integrating a digital channel (which will receive the credit) with the institutions that hold the account (which will be debited). With the initiation of payments, a consumer or a company can debit their account directly on the recipient’s website or application, without having to enter their bank’s application to complete the transaction. For now, the process is only available for Pix.

In addition to simplifying the customer experience, initiating payments tends to lower costs by reducing the steps involved in a digital payment. The process also tends to reduce abandonment of e-commerce purchases, because payment is made instantly, without friction.

With information from Brazil Agency.