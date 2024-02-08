Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/08/2024 – 21:10

In the fourth quarter of last year, Banco do Brasil's administrative expenses totaled R$9.425 billion, a figure 6.4% higher than that recorded a year earlier. In comparison with the third quarter of 2023, there was an increase of 3.6%.

Personnel expenses were R$6.033 billion, which represents an increase of 7.3% in 12 months, and an increase of 5.9% in three. According to the bank, the quarter was marked by the hiring of 1,981 new employees, 506 of which were in the technology area. Furthermore, there was the impact of an annual dispute.

Other administrative expenses totaled R$3.392 billion, an increase of 4.8% in one year.

In total, the bank had 3,992 physical branches at the end of the second quarter, an increase of 9 points compared to the same period last year. BB's workforce grew by 267 positions, to 86,220 employees in total.

The public bank's efficiency index was 27.5%, a drop of 1.7 percentage points in one year, and 0.4 points in three months. The lower the index, the more efficient the bank's operation. BB is the most efficient among the four largest listed banks.