The Asian healthcare market is growing rapidly, for example in China, India and South Korea. The management of the fund cleverly uses the opportunities that arise. By Jörg Billina

D.Thanks to the economic dynamism in their countries, Asia’s citizens have significantly more money to spend than in previous years. The funds not only flow into consumption, the demand for health services is also increasing. For one thing, people are living longer and longer and therefore need more medical care – by 2050, up to a billion people in Asia will be over 60 years old. On the other hand, the catching-up process is not free from side effects. The adoption of western work, leisure and eating habits makes people increasingly sick.

“In China, 120 million people already suffer from diabetes. Cardiovascular complaints and obesity are also increasing significantly,” says Oliver Kubli, manager of the BB Adamant Asia Pacific Healthcare. The fund, set up in 2017 by the Swiss company Bellevue Asset Management, invests in companies that are based in the Asia-Pacific region or that are predominantly active there. 300 values ​​are interesting for the manager. 40 to 50 stocks meet the criteria for inclusion in the portfolio. Chinese companies are weighted at around 40 percent. Japanese stocks account for 30, Indian and South Korean health stocks make up nine and eight percent, respectively.

“Chinese companies such as Sino Biopharmaceuticals are primarily focused on the domestic market and are therefore not affected by trade sanctions from the USA, “says Kubli. They are increasingly able to produce high-quality products. The company bosses and employees often have the know-how in Western companies Occasionally, they also work closely with companies from industrialized countries, such as a research collaboration between the Chinese company Innovent and the Swiss group Roche for the development of bispecific antibodies for cancer immunology. “In the field of digital health or telemedicine, Chinese companies are often more advanced than companies in industrialized countries,” says Kubli. Alibaba Health, a subsidiary of the technology company, is one of the leading providers Alibaba. The share gained 196 percent within a year.

Self-sufficient key industry

However, Chinese companies are not completely free in their pricing. Beijing wants to prevent healthcare costs from rising too sharply. Funds to promote innovation are plentiful. “Health is one of the key industries in which China wants to achieve complete independence,” says Kubli. Despite the ambitious goal, there is no lack of caution. China’s health authorities apply similarly strict standards to the approval of a drug as those in Europe or the USA.

In contrast to Chinese companies, Japanese companies supply the world market. Daiichi Sankyo for example is one of the leading manufacturers of cancer therapies. Last year the company had sales of around eight billion dollars. In April of this year, Daichii Sankyo put together a task force to develop a therapy against Covid-19.

When evaluating the active ingredients developed by the companies, Kubli receives support from doctors and pharmacologists from Bellevue. The combination of investment and health expertise pays off. Within a year, the fund has grown by 48 percent. In view of the increased valuations, Kubli does not want to rule out increased fluctuations in the coming months. However, the long-term trend is clearly pointing upwards.

Source: BÖRSE ONLINE