Contestant Paras Chhabra’s ex-girlfriend Pavitra Punia, who made a lot of headlines in the last season of ‘Bigg Boss’, has entered ‘Bigg Boss 14’. With the announcement of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, Pavitra’s name has been in the news. Pavitra and Paras have been in a relationship in the year 2018, though both had a breakup after a few months. According to media reports, in an interview, Pavitra described the relationship with Paras as the biggest mistake of his life. Now in such a situation, Paras has also accused Pavitra of cheating that- ‘While he was in a relationship with Pavitra, he had hidden his marriage from me at that time. Paras came to know about this from the message of Pavitra’s husband.

According to sources, recently Paras Chhabra said while talking about Pavitra- ‘A married woman cannot date another person and she cannot fool me. It was quite shocking when the husband of the Holy One messaged me and said – you two can live with each other but after divorcing my Holy One. Then when I spoke to the Holy One about this, he accepted the matter of his marriage. After this, I came to know many more shocking things about Pavitra. But I do not want to say anything about them all. Time will tell everyone everything.

At the same time talk about Pavitra, she was also a part of the reality show ‘MTV Splitsvilla’ in the year 2009. Apart from this, she also appeared in the role of Nidhi in the TV serial ‘Ye Hai Mohabbatein’. Along with this, Pavitra has also worked in serials like ‘Hogne Juda Hum’, ‘Kavach’ and ‘Witch’. However, Pavitra got recognition from the popular show ‘Balveer Returns’ in which she played the role of villain. His character’s name in this serial was ‘Timnasa’.