The first contact

Sunday in Mandalika is quickly forgotten for two riders like Alex Lowes and especially, Loris Bazprotagonists of two contacts on the occasion of the Superpole Race. In the first, the British Kawasaki rider lost control of his bike entering turn 2, hitting the Frenchman’s BMW, with the two crashing without consequences. On the following lap, with Jonathan Rea’s crash always taking place in the same spot (and with the debris from the two bikes scattered in the middle of the track, incredibly dodged by the six-time world champion), Race Direction immediately opted to suspend the race.

The second accident and the fractures

Worse still was Race-2, especially for Baz. The Frenchman, entering turn 10, was hit again by Lowes, with the two riders however managing not to crash. And yet, in the contact, it was Baz who definitely got the worst, shot in the right leg from his rival’s Ninja ZX-10RR and forced to return to the pits, assisted by his mechanics to get off the saddle. The obvious pains of the transalpine were unfortunately confirmed in the report published by the medical center: fracture of the fibula and ankle, as well as a ligament of the same. With this type of injury, therefore, a long period of stoppage is expected for the BMW driver.

Loris Baz out of the Superpole Race 👀#IDNWorldSBK 🇮🇩 pic.twitter.com/gn8qyvcjuu — WorldSBK (@WorldSBK) March 5, 2023

The photo together and the roll call

In the hours following the accident, especially on social media, many fans unleashed against Lowes’ maneuver, object of criticism and insults. Baz was the one who calmed the spirits, with a beautiful tweet in which the Frenchman published a photo in the company of Lowes himself: “Stop posting shit about Alex – he wrote – f***** happens, and with him everything is fine!!! I’m more angry at the marshals who didn’t call race direction when we both told them there was oil on the track after the first crash! Thankfully no drama! I will be back soon”.