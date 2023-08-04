Bazoum called on “the US government and the entire international community to help us restore our constitutional order.”

An American “commitment” to return Bazoum to power

• The US State Department said, on Thursday, that Secretary Anthony Blinken had a phone call with the ousted President of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, on Wednesday.

• According to the US State Department, Blinken told Bazoum that “the United States remains committed to restoring the democratically elected government to power in Niger.”

• The United States has about a thousand soldiers deployed in the country as part of operations to combat extremist groups in the Sahel region.

The military council cancels cooperation agreements with France

• The military council in Niger said today, Friday, that it had canceled a number of military cooperation agreements with France after the overthrow of President Bazoum in a military coup last week.

• A member of the Military Council stated that in the face of France’s position and its reaction towards the situation in Niger, “the National Council for the Protection of the Homeland decided to nullify the cooperation agreements with this country in the field of security and defense.”

• The Military Council pledged in a statement to respond “immediately” to “any external aggression”.

• The Council also completed the missions of their country’s ambassadors to France, the United States, Nigeria and Togo.

• France has between 1,000 and 1,500 soldiers in Niger to help confront a rebellion launched by groups linked to Al Qaeda and ISIS in the region.